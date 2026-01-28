LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weeks after Source Academy Early Learning Center abruptly shut down three of its four facilities, former employees are still waiting for their final paychecks while families continue searching for childcare alternatives.

The daycare centers closed permanently on January 13, leaving staff without jobs and families scrambling to find care for their children. Many former employees say they still haven't received their final paychecks, despite repeated attempts to contact the owner.

Employment lawyer says wage theft cases are becoming 'out of control' in Las Vegas Valley

"My check still wasn't right. I was still missing the days on there," said Veronica Jackson, former director of Source Academy East Las Vegas.

Jackson spoke on January 16, the day she should have received her last paycheck. She says she has only received part of what she's owed, while many other former employees say they haven't received anything at all.

"I was talking to somebody from EEOC, they did say, you know, she's gonna have to owe you every day until you actually receive your check. Now, if I'm gonna get those funds, you know, in reality, I don't know," Jackson said.

The situation has resonated widely in the community. A social media post about the closures has garnered more than 74,000 views and over 120 comments from people sharing similar experiences with wage theft.

Legal expert says wage theft is becoming too common

Christian Gabroy, founding partner and owner of Gabroy Messer in Henderson, says his firm is seeing an alarming increase in wage theft cases.

"It's getting out of control," Gabroy said.

He describes many cases following a similar pattern.

"They say oh, it was a mistake, a clerical error. We're going to get you paid, just wait the next 2 weeks. Then what happens in 2 weeks turns into 4 weeks, 4 weeks turns into 8 weeks," Gabroy said.

The employment attorney says representing workers in these cases is becoming increasingly challenging.

"We are always the David versus Goliath, and representing David is getting tougher and tougher," Gabroy said.

Families still searching for childcare

The sudden closure also left families without childcare options. Jazmin Ruiz, whose children attended Source Academy East Las Vegas, recently found a new center for her son and daughter after weeks of searching.

Former staff members say their calls to the academy and its owner have gone unanswered.

What can workers do?

Gabroy advises affected employees to know their rights and take action. He recommends two primary steps:

First, file a claim with the Labor Commissioner. Second, contact an attorney who specializes in wage-related issues.

He also emphasizes the importance of proper documentation.

"Get the pay stubs, get the time sheets, get any text messages, emails, any verbal conversations where they're telling individuals to work off the clock," Gabroy said.

Jackson says she plans to file a complaint and pursue legal action.

Attempts to reach Source Academy's owner for comment have been unsuccessful, with scheduled interviews being canceled and questions going unanswered.

