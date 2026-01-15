Local learning center closes abruptly, leaving employees without pay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Employees at Source Academy and Early Learning Center say they were blindsided when their workplace suddenly shut down without warning, leaving them with bounced paychecks and unanswered questions about their future.

The early learning center on Stewart Avenue closed its doors permanently after initially telling staff it would be a temporary two-week closure. Workers say they're now struggling to pay bills and support their families while management remains unreachable.

Jamere Lang and Dazhane Wattre, two employees at the facility, reached out to Channel 13, saying they noticed something was wrong about a month ago when they observed management having secretive conversations.

"I kind of noticed maybe a month ago, like them kind of secretly having conversations," one employee said.

On a recent afternoon, the parking lot sat empty except for academy buses, and the doors were locked despite the website listing hours as Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The situation escalated when employees received a message from management stating all four schools would be closed for two weeks.

When Lang asked about payday, which was scheduled for Jan.2, she discovered the funds weren't available.

"My account is still over-drafted $392.01," Lang said, explaining her paycheck bounced.

Lang said she tried to reach management for answers about when employees would be paid.

"You guys know you don't have the funds to pay us. You guys know these things. This is a business, and we all communicate well. I thought as adults we communicate," she said.

But when she called, there was no answer. Phone calls to management went unanswered.

"No communication. Nobody's talking," Lang said.

On Jan. 14, employees received an email announcing the two-week closure had become permanent. The message stated the decision was "not one we anticipated, wanted or chose lightly," citing rising costs across every area of operations as the driving force.

The closure has left employees in difficult financial situations. One worker with five children said they're struggling to find new employment.

"We're struggling to find a job as of now. I have five kids, so I don't really know what's next," the employee said.

Workers also revealed they had been using their own money and food stamps to provide meals for the children at the center.

"Not much food in there for the kids. We're kind of coming out of our own pockets, going to the corner store. We're using our own food stamps to make sure the kids have lunch," one employee said.

The email to staff mentioned employees could transfer to the academy's downtown location on 28th Street, but workers questioned whether that would solve the underlying financial problems.

"What would be the difference? You're moving it from here, there, Beijing, it doesn't matter. You still don't have the funds," one employee said.

It's unclear how many children attended the early learning center or whether families received notice about the closure.

Attempts to reach Source Academy East Las Vegas by phone and email were unsuccessful.

