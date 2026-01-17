15 days and still no paychecks: Local early learning center employees await payment after abrupt closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former employees of Source Academy are still waiting for their paychecks 15 days after several locations around Las Vegas abruptly closed, leaving staff members and families scrambling.

I first reported on this story Wednesday when the early learning center suddenly shut down multiple locations, leaving employees without work and families without childcare. Staff members reached out again today saying they still have not been paid.

WATCH | Former employees discuss the closures that left them without pay

Local early learning center employees await payment after abrupt closures

"I feel bad because I don't have anything for these teachers," said Veronica Jackson, the former director of Source Academy East Las Vegas on Stewart Avenue.

Jackson said today was supposed to be payday, so she met with several former staff members outside the only location still open on 28th Street.

"I thought I was going to be able to pick up my check today, and then last minute I got a nasty message from her saying no check and please stay off of my property," one former employee said.

KTNV

Other staff members say their checks from January 2 bounced and were told today's checks would be mailed to them.

"I can't pay my rent, I can't pay my car, my car insurance lapsed," another employee said.

Staff members received an email earlier this week stating their location would shut down permanently after already being closed for two weeks. The only facility remaining open is the location on 28th Street.

KTNV

After I first reported about this closure, many families have been reaching out, including parents now scrambling to find care for their children.

"I was very irritated, very annoyed because as a parent who relies unfortunately on daycare, I had no backup plan," said Jazmin Ruiz.

Ruiz said her son and daughter were students for several years at the Stewart location. She found out about the closure through a staff member.

KTNV

"I loved the Stewart location, like, the teachers were great," Ruiz said.

She said she won't be transferring her kids to the 28th Street location.

"No thank you. I didn't even respond to her. I'm currently in the process of just finding a different daycare," Ruiz said.

After repeated emails and phone calls to Source Academy, I finally received a response. A representative sent this statement:

"At Source Academy, the safety and well-being of our children, employees, and the broader community have always been and will continue to be our highest priority. We are committed to providing the highest quality of care, a commitment that has consistently been reflected in our strong ratings for quality, community engagement, and high standards. We routinely go above and beyond for the families and individuals we serve.

Our reputation is deeply important to us. We are proud to be rooted in the community and to provide opportunities for individuals who might not otherwise have access to them. Unfortunately, recent changes within the industry and administration required us to make some very difficult decisions. In order to continue delivering the high-quality services to which we are committed, we were forced to lay off some employees and combine operations. This decision was not made lightly, and we worked for months to avoid it, but it ultimately became unsustainable."

KTNV

"It's an unfortunate situation and it's sad. It's sad for families. It's sad for the kids. It's sad for us teachers, admin," Jackson said.

This is a developing story. I will continue to push for answers as former staff members wait to see if or when they will receive their final paychecks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.