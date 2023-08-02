'They need us,' new CCSD teacher encourages others to step into profession

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is welcoming hundreds of new teachers.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor, Anjali Patel introduces Vernetta McGregor who may be new to the job title but has long been impacting the lives of children.

The thrill of a new school year is not something only the students feel. The excitement was palpable for hundreds of educators at CCSD's new teacher kickoff event.

"So excited, it's been such a long journey, and I'm just so thrilled to be here right now, my classroom opening up, my own set of kids, it's just so wonderful," McGregor said.

This will be her first school year as a teacher, she's worked with children for a long time as support staff for the district most recently.

MORE: Clark County School District reaches contract agreement with education support staff

"People said you need to get out of this position, you need to be a teacher; my principal at my first school, she was like, 'you need to be a teacher. Whatever you do, however, I got to support you, I want you to be a teacher,'" she said. "From then on, I kept trying to get there."

McGregor returned to school, completing her bachelor's degree in just one year through UNLV's paraprofessional pathway project. The program fast-tracks the transition to teaching to help with turnover.

"A lot of teachers are like, 'why do you want to do this? We're trying to get out, and you're trying to come in,'" she said. "Because they need us, or need it. Across all cultures and boards, they need us."

IMPACT: Teacher union protests, CCSD backlash has parents worrying about student education

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara encourages more support staff to leap as McGregor did.

"They know our kids. Now you have your next step in your education, that's where I challenge everybody in our support staff. There are opportunities for you to grow within CCSD; you don't have to leave," said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. "What I say, give it a shot, try it. I think being in the classroom with kids is like nothing else."

McGregor is preparing for her first year as a junior high special education teacher.

"Take your step forward, step out on faith, and get it done," she said.