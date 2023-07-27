CCSD welcomes new teachers at Las Vegas Strip resort program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, close to 1,100 soon-to-be teachers packed a Strip ballroom at an event to kickoff the new Clark County School District year.

The breakfast welcome program featured gift packages with books and supplies, and a pep talk from Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Ryan Helgerson was one of the new teachers taking in the celebration.

"Parents and teachers are the most important people in a child's life," Helgerson said.

While some new teachers are fresh out of college, Helgerson's route has been a bit different. He worked as a teacher for a time after receiving his schooling, but then went into another line of work in an effort to spend more time with his young children.

He's now returning to the profession.

"I've always considered it a distinct privilege to be able to connect with kids," Helgerson said. "It's a privilege to be able to inspire them and, hopefully, help them become the greatest version of themselves that they can possibly be."

In his address to the room, Jara called teaching the most "critical career" there is in Nevada right now.

"The potential of these 300,000 lives is untapped," Jara said.

In addition to the open teaching positions, there are also close to 60 open bus driver positions within the district.

Jara urged patience at the start of the school, saying buses will likely be running late, though he noted that usually happens at the start of any school year.