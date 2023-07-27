Importance of crossing guards ahead school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the start of the new school year just over a week away, crosswalks near most schools in the valley are gearing up to be filled with students making their way to and from school. Crossing guards will be out in force, playing a vital role in keeping the students safe.

However, the role of these crossing guards goes beyond merely directing traffic. For many students, they become familiar faces, even trusted friends.

The guards' presence is often the first thing students see on their way to school, providing a sense of comfort and assurance.

On a Wednesday morning at Sahara West Library, Clark County hosted an open hiring event for school crossing guards throughout the valley. Excited and eager individuals showed up, ready to start the process of becoming a guard, including Gwendolyn Banks, a mother of four and grandmother of nine.

"It's just like being a grandmother on the outside. A grandmother on the streets of this world," Banks said passionately.

She sees this line of work as an opportunity to make a difference in children's lives and ensure their safety. "It's something now that I've looked forward to, and I'm gonna look forward to helping with saving people's lives."

One of the obstacles that frequently stands in the way of crossing guards is the sweltering summer temperatures. However, for Gwendolyn, it doesn't seem like it will be a problem.

"I got some sunglasses. I have a big hat. I was born and raised here. And so, I'm used to the sun." The role of crossing guards is crucial in ensuring the safety of students as they navigate busy streets on their way to and from school.

Their dedication and care have earned them the respect and trust of the students they protect.

If you'd like to apply to be a crossing guard, All City Management Services- Career opportunities for more information.

With the presence of dedicated individuals like Gwendolyn Banks, schools across the valley can look forward to a safe and welcoming start to the new school year.