Clark County hosting hiring fairs for school crossing guards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School crossing guards are needed for the 2023-2024 upcoming school year in Clark County.

The county announced a hiring event for guards throughout the Las Vegas valley. Officials said each event will occur from 10 a.m. to noon, and those attending are asked to bring two forms of ID. More information can be found here.

The job pays $16 an hour, and officials say employees could work close to their homes.



Monday, July 24: Rainbow Library, 3150 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Tuesday, July 25: Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Dr, Henderson, NV 89002

Wednesday, July 26: Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Thursday, July 27: Freedom Park, 3051 E. Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Friday, July 28: ACMS Office, 4775 W. Teco Ave #235, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Applicants should be 18, pass an agility and balance assessment, and complete fingerprinting. The county says those hired can expect to work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.