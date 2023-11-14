CCSD: Third party contracted to identify those impacted by data incident, safeguards implemented

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District contracted a third party to review and evaluate the cybersecurity threat and identify those affected.

It's been an ongoing situation since Oct. 5. The district said they implemented additional safeguards as the investigation continues with the FBI. A media release the district provided did not detail those additional safeguards.

"We are moving as quickly as possible to identify the impacted individuals, and we are committed to keeping the community updated on the progress of this project," the district said. "Once the affected individuals are identified, the District will provide notification letters to those individuals via First Class Mail."

More on the data incident can be found at the district's website.

According to CCSD, students and families are encouraged to report suspicious activity or share questions about the incident by contacting the assistance hotline at 888-566-5512 between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

RELATED NEWS:

