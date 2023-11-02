CCSD acknowledges frustrations as FBI continues 'cybersecurity incident' investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is releasing new information regarding a "cybersecurity incident" that has plagued them for almost a month.

The school district is cooperating with FBI officials who are continuing to look intothe October 5 incident.

On Wednesday, CCSD leaders acknowledged the frustration among staff and families in a statement that reads, in part:

"We know that many families and staff are frustrated because of this incident, as are we, and we appreciate the patience being granted in this situation. As a district, we are not unique in this vulnerability, as school districts across the country have been victimized similarly, as have private sector entities."

Representatives with the district says they are still looking for the party responsible for the incident and will keep the public and parents updates as information becomes available to them.