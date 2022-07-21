Back-to-school: How to ease first-day anxiety, find school supplies, and more!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, school will be back in session for the students and staff of Clark County School District. With concerns of monkeypox and inflation plaguing parents, this year will probably be just as exciting and overwhelming for both students and parents.

From how to get school supplies to how to calm first-day anxiety, here's all you need to know before the first day of school.

“If your child is feeling anxious about the first day, experts suggest trying to do some test runs. The Child Mind Institute suggests visiting the school ahead of time to help your child find their classroom or practice getting out of the car at the drop-off point. Any opportunity for exposure and repetition can help with confidence.”

“Pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson says, despite not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, incoming students should still be aware that there are other new vaccine mandates this year, especially for those entering middle school. Immunize Nevada has a full list of back-to-school immunization requirements on its website.”

“The Teacher Superstore provides school supplies to teachers to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses, and these supplies are then shared with students who often can’t afford them. For a small membership fee of $26, a teacher can get up to $500 worth of supplies from the store.”

“Superintendent Jesus Jara addressed the largely Hispanic crowd gathered for the occasion in Spanish when dedicating the new Global Community High School as it will focus on educating kids who struggle with speaking English.”

“CCSD will begin the 2022-23 school year with a licensed teacher in approximately 91 percent of classrooms and a bus driver for approximately 90 percent of routes. CCSD will also continually recruit for all open positions throughout the school year and anticipates fill rates improving over time.”

Simple ways to save on Back-to-School supplies

Parents are sending their kids back to school amid record inflation, which means school supplies cost more than in years past.

This year, the average family is expected to spend close to $60 more on school supplies than they did just two years ago, according to the National Retail Federation.

Across the valley, the Las Vegas community is mobilizing to support families seeking assistance to get needed school supplies in their kids' backpacks before the first day of school on August 8.

Organizations offering help with school supplies:

Salvation Army - Back-to-School Assistance Program

Children and teens can receive a new backpack full of school supplies required for their grade level through the program. The supplies will be distributed the first week of August, the organization stated in a press release.

Parents and guardians can apply online through the Salvation Army's website

Project 150 - Homeless services for students



Where: 3600 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Phone: 702-721-7150

Details: Free school supplies and clothes are available for students who are without homes. There may also be clothes and gas vouchers for parents, along with access to computer labs, hygiene supplies and haircuts for students.

Operation Homefront Back to School Brigade



When: July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Las Vegas

Register through the Operation Homefront site here

Details: Students of active military or veteran parents (grades Kindergarten through 12th) can get free back-to-school supplies, bags, calculators, pens, and more.

The Lighthouse of Restoration Organization



Where: 2300 West Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89102

Phone: 702-856-4660

Details: They help single mothers or grandparents who are caring for kids. Based on donations, students from Kindergarten through college can get supplies. There may be gift cards, pens, pencils, socks, backpacks, calculators and additional supplies and resources.



Where to find a back-to-school supply drive or event:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to distribute 13,000 backpacks over two weeks

Backpacks will be handed out at 12 different locations across the valley, making it easy for students to pick up school supplies right in their own neighborhood. Families are asked to visit the backpack giveaway closest to their home. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Dates and locations are as follows:



Tuesday, July 26 at 4 p.m. — Walnut Recreation Center (3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, NV 98115)

Wednesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Woofter Park (1600 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128)

Saturday, July 30 at 11 a.m. — International Villas Apartments (4630 Koval Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89109)

Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Windmill Library (7060 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89113)

Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. — Bob Price Recreation Center (2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89156)

Tuesday, August 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Dean Peterson Elementary School (3650 Cambridge St., Las Vegas, NV 89169)

Thursday, August 4 at 10 a.m. — Cashman Park (3100 S. Warnock Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89102)

Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. — Doolittle Community Center (1950 J Street, Las Vegas, NV 89106)

Saturday, August 6 at 11 a.m. — Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center (3200 Ferndale St., Las Vegas, NV 89121)

Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway



When: July 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Walnut Recreation Center — 3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89115

Details: Free backpacks and school supplies will be available at the event hosted by Commissioner William McCurdy.

Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

More than 40 community organizations are joining Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy to give away 2,000 backpacks and school supplies for children.



When: July 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Pearson Community Center (1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032)

Details: Aside from the backpacks and school supplies, there also will be an opportunity to receive back-to-school vaccines, sports physicals and other community resources. Sweet treats, a balloon artist, children’s characters and other family activities round out the events.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth



When: July 28 and July 29

Where: 4981 Shirley St., Las Vegas, NV 89119

Details: School supplies, including backpacks, will be distributed during the two-day event.

Las Vegas Leading Ladies Back-to-School Block Party



When: Friday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 3838 Raymert Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121)

Details: Free food, free health resources and vaccines, free backpacks, free school supplies and free dental kits will all be available. RSVP by calling 1-888-843-5855 or emailing info@lasvegasleadingladies.org.

Family Resource Fair and Backpack Giveaway



When: July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Desert Breeze Park — 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Details: There will be food, community resources, library card services, raffles, activities, rides, games, food trucks, and more. Hosted by Commissioner Justin Jones.

Back to School 'Pack the Bag'



When: August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Henderson Equality Center — 1490 W. Sunset Rd. Suite 120, Henderson, NV 89014

Details: There will be 500 free backpacks with school supplies given out. In addition to the backpacks, families can access food boxes, local resources, school supplies, and more.

Las Vegas Back to School Event



When: August 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Container Park

Details: Enjoy performances by local dance schools, magic shows, giveaways, free school supplies, and more.