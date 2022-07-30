New Charter School Set To Open Doors

The outside, is just a temporary building, but it will serve as the new Battle Born Academy.

A charter school in Clark County that has a different mission, Principal Kathy Rudd calling the school an approach to teaching the whole child, focusing on the academic, social and emotional well-being of the child.

Co-Founder and Vice Principal Katie Krackhardt says, the biggest difference, is they’re trying to create an environment where kids love coming to.

The two are implementing ‘mental health’ as one of their core values for children and families they cater to.

Rudd says, they have a full-time therapist on staff and mental health counselor and that came from really working with title 1 schools.

Working directly with students that have experienced trauma both with a lowercase “t” and an upper case “T.”

The mission doesn’t stop with the classroom, it also includes the teachers and faculty—who go through a 3 week mental health training ahead of the new school year.

Right now enrollment is still open for k and 1st grade…as well as 5th and 6th grades.