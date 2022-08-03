CCSD's COVID-19, vaccine requirements for the new school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — By Monday, Clark County School District students and staff will be heading back to the classroom. Before they walk onto campus, here's a look at the latest COVID-19 policies and vaccine requirements.

CCSD’s COVID mitigation plan is determined by transmission levels in the region. Right now, transmission levels in Clark County are considered ‘high.’

Still, CCSD leaders say they have the tools to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in a proactive way. Assistant Superintendent Monica Cortez said CCSD has hired more staff and they’ve had more time to refine protocols. That way, Cortez said, they can avoid another five-day pause in instruction.

“We are in a very different place today than we were then,” Cortez said in a district board meeting.

Cortez added the district is able to staff more nurses in schools.

Masks will not be required for employees or students unless they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also not required for students or staff.

Pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson says there are other new vaccine mandates this year, for example, high school seniors are now required to have a meningitis booster shot.

Immunize Nevada has a full list of back-to-school immunization requirements on its website.

As we head towards flu season, Dr. Henderson also recommends the flu shot for children six months and up. She also recommends the HPV vaccine, which is available for children nine and older.

“We do recommend this vaccine be given to both boys and girls, it’s one of the few vaccines that actually prevents cancer, so it is an important vaccine to also consider,” Dr. Henderson said.

CCSD schools will be required to maintain a ‘well room’ and a ‘sick room’ in the health offices to separate students with and without COVID-19 symptoms.

The district says distance learning will remain an option for families.

For more information on CCSD's health and safety guidance, you can go to its website.