Back-to-school tips to get organized, ease anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District will resume classes in a week. The start of the school year can be exciting and overwhelming for students, so we talked to the experts about how to start the new school year on a strong note.

First, if your child is feeling anxious about the first day, try to do some test runs. The Child Mind Institute suggests visiting the school ahead of time to help your child find their classroom or practice getting out of the car at the drop-off point. Any opportunity for exposure and repetition can help with confidence.

Experts also suggest getting a routine and bedtime set a week ahead. Mom and organization guru Jane Lee says each student should have a dedicated space for their school work.

“Organization gives them a sense of confidence, of calm, when their emotions are all over the place they know that they have a set place that when they’re ready to go in the classroom,” Lee added.

Advocates also suggest talking to your children about how they’re feeling and suggesting coping skills like breathing exercises or stress balls.

You can help your student go into the school year with a growth mindset by asking them what new experiences they want to have. That question can remind students that some of what they learn is in their control.