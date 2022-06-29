Watch Now
Salvation Army program offers back-to-school supplies for kids in Vegas, North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Applications are open for the Salvation Army's Back-to-School Assistance program in advance of the 2022-23 school year. Children and teens can receive a new backpack full of school supplies required for their grade level through the program.

To qualify, parents and guardians must meet the following requirements:

  • Be a resident of Las Vegas/North Las Vegas
  • Parent/guardian identification showing proof of dependent
  • Proof of enrollment in school from K-12

The supplies will be distributed the first week of August, the organization stated in a press release.

Parents and guardians can apply online through the Salvation Army's website, or download a PDF application that is available in both English and Spanish. A completed PDF application can be emailed to LVFamilyServices@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Members of the community interested in donating supplies can drop them off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2900 W. Palomino Lane in Las Vegas.

Last year, 5,135 backpacks with supplies were distributed through the program, the organization says.

“Many of the families this program helps are ones we work with continually. Now they don’t have to worry about this extra expense and have enough for food and utility bills," said Juan Salinas, director of social services for The Salvation Army.

