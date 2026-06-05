Early voting ends Friday, Nevadans!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday is the last day to cast an in-person vote for the 2026 primary election, and the deadline to get mail ballots postmarked is fast approaching.

As of Thursday evening, 11.6% percent of Nevada's more than 2 million active registered voters had cast ballots. Republicans were slightly ahead of Democrats, with just 2,330 more votes cast statewide.

Voting centers are open all across the Las Vegas valley, and registered voters can cast a ballot anywhere that's convenient for them.

The Clark County Elections Department website has a list of all early voting centers, and their hours of operation. You can use an online tool to find the early voting center that's nearest to you.

You can also drop off your completed mail-in ballot in a drop box at any voting center. If you put your mail in the mail, remember it must be postmarked by Election Day, June 9, in order to be counted.

Officials stress that you should sign the outside of your mail ballot envelope to avoid delays in counting your vote. A ballot with no signature or with a signature that doesn't match the one on file at the elections department will be set aside for "curing," in which workers will try to contact you and verify you sent in your ballot.

In that event, the county will call, email, text or mail you a letter, depending on the contact information you left with the elections department.

You can track your mail ballot online as well, to see where in the process it is. You can also see your voting history and update your address and other information online.

Since Nevada has a so-called closed primary system, only Republicans can vote for candidates in the Republican primary, and only Democrats can vote for candidates in the Democratic primary. Nonpartisan and third-party voters will only see nonpartisan contests on their ballots, such as school board, city council, judicial races and candidates for the Board of Regents.

All voters will be able to weigh in on candidates in the general election in November.

If you still want to vote in person, your last opportunity will be on Tuesday, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voting centers throughout the valley.

Do you have a question about Nevada politics? Ask Steve at Steve.Sebelius@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.