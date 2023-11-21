Watch Now
Durango Casino hosting fireworks show for Opening Day

Posted at 11:59 AM, Nov 21, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new Durango Casino is getting ready to open its doors for the very first time.

The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. That's after the original opening date of Nov. 20 was pushed back. Resort officials told Channel 13 it was "to ensure a first-class opening of the property".

According to a press release, guests will be able to play over 2,300 slot machines, over 60 table games, two high-limit rooms, and an STN Sportsbook. Four of the casinos restaurants will also be open: Mijo Modern Mexican, Summer House, The George Sportmen's Lounge, and Nicco's Prime Meats & Fresh Fish. Casino officials add that the new "East Your Heart Out" food hall will also be open.

Casino officials said they will also have a fireworks display by Grucci, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. That's to celebrate the Grand Opening and it is open to the public.

