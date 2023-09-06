Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant to open at Durango Casino, now hiring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Durango Casino prepares to open its doors to guests, more restaurants located inside the casino are being announced. Last week, it was George Sportsmen's Lounge. This week, it's Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant.

The restaurant's menu includes dishes inspired by the Mexican coast. That includes a variety of tacos and salsas, including butter-poached lobster tacos, empanadas, and a surf and turf burrito, which has shrimp and carne asada.

There will also be a variety of cocktails to choose from. That includes the Desert Thor margarita, which is made with blanco tequlia, Alchemist prickly pear, Grand Marnier and lime juice. Another drink is the Peace Thyme, which is made with Del Maguey mazcal, wildflower syrup, lemon and peach and is presented in a ceramic glass in the shape of a hand making a peace sign.

Clique Hospitality is looking for workers to staff the restaurant and are currently hiring. Positions include bartender, barback, busser, cocktail service, host, line cook, prep cook, runners, and services. Applications must be at least 21 years old to be a cocktail service, server, bartender, or barback. However, applicants only have to be 16 or older for the other positions.

Clique Hospitality will host interviews at the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Casino in Summerlin. You can see the listed times below.



Monday, Sept. 11 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Applicants can also apply online or learn more about the open positions here.