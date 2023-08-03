Durango Resort & Casino looking to open fall of this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Durango Resort & Casino announced the target opening date for the resort Thursday.

The anticipated opening date is Nov. 20. However, Station Casino officials said the opening date is "pending regulatory approval."

The announcement was made during a quarterly earnings call.

"The all-new luxury resort set to debut in Southwest Las Vegas will offer tourists and locals an exceptional gaming experience, personalized hospitality, premier restaurants, and convenient access along the I-215," said Red Rock Resorts Inc. officials.

Tonight, the resort is also lighting its marquee, which stands 130 ft. tall. The display is 60 ft. tall and 50 ft. wide.

The casino is located on Durango Drive and the 215 and is slated to open fall of this year. It's expected to have over 200 rooms, a convention, meeting spaces, a pool, free parking, and outdoor areas with about 15 restaurants.