Durango Casino and Resort joins the Las Vegas night sky

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Durango Casino and Resort just hit a major milestone ahead of their grand opening.

On Thursday night, the property officially joined the nighttime skyline of Las Vegas as they lit up their signage for the first time.

"Drivers on the 215 and Durango will notice something brighter at Durango Casino & Resort: the tower’s letters and signature agave icon lit up the sky last night as crews officially turned on the lights of the building’s signage," representatives with Durango said.

According to the company, the agave sign is 18 feet tall and 42 feet wide, while the Durango name spans 66 feet across the tower and seven feet tall.