Durango Resort & Casino unveiling marquee standing 130 ft. tall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Durango Resort & Casino is unveiling a 60 feet tall marquee Thursday night.

David Horn, general manager and vice president of the property is said to be at the event. Officials said the marquee stands 130 ft. tall and is double-sided. The display is 60 ft. high and 55 ft. wide.

PREVIOUS: Durango Casino and Resort joins the Las Vegas night sky

The marquee aims to sequence content pieces for the casino and resort, "highlighting the resort's luxury amenities and unique brand perspective."

There are six million LED pixels within the marquee, and officials said it has high-resolution technology.

"Complementing the casino and hotel tower facades, the complete pylon sign includes textured cladding panels making for a stunning display at the all-new property," a media release said.

The casino is located on Durango Drive and the 215 and is slated to open fall of this year. It's expected to have over 200 rooms, a convention, meeting spaces, a pool, free parking, and outdoor areas with about 15 restaurants.