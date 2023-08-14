New Durango casino looking to fill 1,200 positions

Construction is moving along over at the Durango Casino & Resort and officials are getting ready to open their doors.

RELATED LINK: Durango Casino & Resort unveiling marquee

That includes filling 1,200 positions "at all levels and in all departments" including table games dealers, slot attendants, housekeeping, security, and food & beverage.

On Monday, Station Casinos officials announced their hiring websites are now live and applicants may begin looking and applying for posted positions. You can learn more here and here. They add that third-party restaurants scheduled to call Durango home will begin hiring in the coming weeks.

Station Casinos officials said they won't be hosting any in-person hiring fairs for Durango at the employment center and all candidates must apply online to be considered for any roles.

The Durango Casino & Resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 20.