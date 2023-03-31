Durango Casino adds letters to tower as construction continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Durango Casino and Resort is one step closer to being completed.

On Thursday, crews installed letters across the western portion of the casino tower.

Each letter is seven feet tall and together, they are 66 feet wide.

The resort said the letters were individually craned to the top of the building.

This comes about a week after the casino's logo, an agave plant, was installed on the north side of the building.

The casino said additional signage will be installed next week.

Work on the $750 million project began on March 11, 2022 and Station Casinos said it's slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.