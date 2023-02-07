$750 million casino in southwest valley on track to be complete before 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Red Rock Resorts executive said Tuesday the under-construction Durango casino, located in the southwest area of the Las Vegas Valley, is expected to be fully enclosed in April.

Stephen Cootey, speaking during a quarterly earnings call, said the $750 million casino is on track to be finished before 2024. Red Rock Resorts is the parent company of Station Casinos.

"The project is progressing nicely," Cootey told analysts and reporters during the call. "We have an anticipated opening in the fourth quarter of 2023."

During the final three months of 2022, the casino company reported net revenues of just over $425 million, a slight increase when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net revenues for the company's valley properties came in at just under $420 million during the final three months of 2022, nearly identical to what was tallied for the fourth quarter of 2021.