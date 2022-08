LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A model of Durango Casino & Resort is now on display at Red Rock Resort.

The new model provides onlookers an idea of what to expect when the new location opens in 2023 Durango Casino & Resort reports.

According to a press release, the replica was built by Model Works Inc. with support from Austin Millwork and PlasticMan. The replica is handmade and took more than 12 weeks to build.