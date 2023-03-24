Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Logo placed on Durango Resort and Casino ahead of fall opening date

Station Casinos officials say the $750 million-dollar project is expected to be fully enclosed next month.
Durango Hotel Logo
Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 14:26:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new logo was officially placed on the Durango Resort and Casino on Friday, putting it another step toward completion.

The logo for the hotel is meant to resemble an agave plant to pay tribute to the desert landscape. Station Casinos officials say the $750 million-dollar project is expected to be fully enclosed next month.

According to a news release, the hotel will feature more than 200 rooms and about 20,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space. It will also have a state-of-the-art sports book and a food hall.

The resort is on track to be finished this fall.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH