Logo placed on Durango Resort and Casino ahead of fall opening date

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new logo was officially placed on the Durango Resort and Casino on Friday, putting it another step toward completion.

The logo for the hotel is meant to resemble an agave plant to pay tribute to the desert landscape. Station Casinos officials say the $750 million-dollar project is expected to be fully enclosed next month.

According to a news release, the hotel will feature more than 200 rooms and about 20,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space. It will also have a state-of-the-art sports book and a food hall.

The resort is on track to be finished this fall.