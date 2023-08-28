George Sportsmen's Lounge set to open at Durango Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos and FINE Entertainment Management have unveiled the first renderings of a new dining and entertainment lounge concept that will be at the new Durango casino in the southwest valley.

It's called "The George" and it takes its name from a slang term for when classic Vegas big tippers passed along $1 bills featuring the face of president George Washington. Casino officials said the lounge will have live entertainment, bartop gaming, sports viewing, patio parties, and full-service dining.

Hatch Design Group

"Located next to the STN Sportsbook, The George will be the perfect complement to the energy and excitement of the race and sportsbook and will offer convenient entertainment options for guests with sports wagering kiosks located inside," said Jonathan Fine, founder and CEO of FINE Entertainment Management. "Imagine a place where the thrill of the game meets the excitement of live entertainment, all within a vibrant and immersive atmosphere."

As for the food, Fine said the menu features chef-driven American fare like artisan flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and steaks. The lounge's kitchens will be open 24 hours a day.

Cole Curtis

On the patio, there will also be games like cornhole, shuffle board, and giant patio games. Guests will also be able to enjoy catching the big game with more than 60 TVs and a multi-use outdoor LED wall.

The Durango Casino broke ground in March 2022 and is scheduled to open on Nov. 20, 2023. Casino officials are also looking to fill 1,200 positions ahead of opening day. You can learn more information here.