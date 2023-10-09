Durango Casino now taking reservations for luxury rooms and suites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just over a month away from the Durango Casino & Resort officially opening in the southwest part of the valley.

According to casino officials, the resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 20.

On Monday, resort officials said they are now accepting reservations for luxury rooms and suites for stays arriving on Nov. 21. There are 27 suites and seven types of suites: executive suite, salon suite, parlor suite, terrace suite with patio, city suite, vista suite with patio, and a veranda suite with patio.

Casino officials said the 1,800-square-foot Vista Suite is the most expensive at $4,399 per night. The suite has an 85" ultra high-def television, dining room, private pool table, butler pantry, and 24-hour butler service as well as a corner balcony. There is also an optional second bedroom.

From there, suites go down in price to $899 per night.

You can book suites online at DurangoResort.com or by calling 1-800-731-7333.