Durango Resort opening date pushed back 'to ensure a first-class opening,' Station Casinos says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Durango Resort won't open as scheduled on Nov. 20, Station Casinos announced on Tuesday.

The new resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley is now scheduled to open on Dec. 5, "to ensure a first-class opening of the property," according to a statement emailed to Channel 13.

Station Casinos did not give a reason for the delayed opening other than this statement:

“We continue to prepare for the scheduled opening of our Durango Resort, which we have now moved to December 5, to ensure a first-class opening of the property.”

All employees will be compensated for salaries and tips from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5, a Station Casinos spokesperson stated.

Durango Resort began taking reservations last month for its anticipated opening date. All hotel guests with reservations between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5 will be given priority booking for future dates or have the offer to rebook at another Station Casinos property.

Guests who booked restaurant reservations would likewise be contacted to rebook at another Station Casinos property or for a future date at a Durango Resort establishment.