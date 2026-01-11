LEE CANYON (KTNV) — Anytime you can hit the slopes at Lee Canyon is awesome, but Saturday was extra special: it marked the 11th annual Chris Ruby Memorial Cup, a ski and snowboard race honoring the memory of Chris Ruby, who died in a snowboarding accident at Lee Canyon in 2014,

Jeff Ruby, Chris' dad, told Channel 13 that seeing what the Ruby Cup has blossomed into over the last decade is incredible.

"Just to honor Chris' memory, it's a great cause," Jeff Ruby said. "You see all the smiling faces, you watch the kids race and they get all excited, they win prizes — it's really fun."

WATCH | Attendees share the importance of the Ruby Cup

Dozens of skiers, snowboarders compete in race honoring man killed in 2014 accident at Lee Canyon

All of the proceeds from the event benefited the Nevada Donor Network, which the Rubys chose as their beneficiary because Chris was an organ donor who helped more than 90 patients after his death.

Nevada Donor Network President Gordon Prouty says people have heard Chris' story and registered as an organ donor on the spot at Lee Canyon – an example of the Ruby Family turning their tragedy into something that changes lives.

"Being able to share his story and create more education and awareness about organ donation is so important to us," Prouty said. "What they've done in creating this legacy for Chris, they're an inspiration for all of us, and being able to see some old friends, it's like a reunion every year we get to do this."

Skiers and snowboarders of all ages competed for the cup — 62 of them, in fact — speeding down the slopes on a specially designed course by Lee Canyon staff.

One of them was Trevor Gentner, who's competed in the Ruby Cup for years, and had the top time for a men's snowboarder on Saturday.

"Lee Canyon's such a home for a lot of people," Gentner said. "It's a pleasure to be out here and support the Ruby family — it's a great time to be out here man, I love it."

The big winner for the third year in a row was skier Max Rostas, who told Channel 13 that the win was great, but being a part of something bigger is even better.

"We're supporting a good cause out here," Rostas said. "I'm an organ donor on my license, so anyone that has an organ donation on their license gets to come out and race for free. I'd love to see everybody out here next year, and see if you can take me down!"

The Ruby family says seeing that kind of enthusiasm and support year after year means the world.

"It's a small community, it has been a small community — it really means a lot," Jeff Ruby said. "We appreciate it, and we love these guys."

As great as the turnout was on Saturday, Lee Canyon staff said they hope to see even more skiers and snowboarders compete next year — not just to vie for the Ruby Cup, but to continue to raise money for a great cause.

For more information on the Nevada Donor Network, you can visit their website by clicking here.