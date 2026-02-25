Dog abandoned at Las Vegas airport sparks legal questions about reclaim rights under Nevada law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A case about a dog abandoned at Harry Reid International Airport is now raising broader questions about Nevada law and whether pet owners cited for abandonment can still legally reclaim their animals.

The 2-year-old doodle, later named “JetBlue,” drew national attention after police said his owner tied him to a ticket counter inside the airport and attempted to board a flight. The case quickly went viral, prompting thousands of adoption requests and a closer look at how abandoned animals are handled under Nevada law.

What police say happened

According to an arrest report and documents obtained by Channel 13, officers were called to a JetBlue ticket counter at Harry Reid International Airport on Feb. 2 after an airline employee reported a dog had been left behind.

Police allege that 26-year-old Germiran Bryson arrived at the counter with the dog but was told the animal was not registered to fly and that additional paperwork would be required. According to the report, Bryson allegedly told an airline employee to call animal control because she did not want to miss her flight.

Investigators say Bryson then tied the dog’s leash to a metal baggage sizer and walked toward a security checkpoint. Airline staff denied her boarding and contacted police.

Officers later cited Bryson on a misdemeanor charge of animal abandonment. She also faces misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer and providing false information to or obstructing a public officer, according to the arrest report. Bryson is scheduled to appear in court March 31.

What happened to the dog

Clark County Animal Protection Services took custody of the dog following the incident.

County officials told Channel 13 that the dog was placed on a 10-day legal hold from Feb. 3 through Feb. 13. During that time, the owner could have come forward to retrieve the animal. The dog was never picked up.

“When it comes to reclaiming an abandoned pet, it depends on the circumstances of the case. In the case you are referring to, the dog could have been reclaimed by its owner. This dog had a 10-day legal hold placed on it from February 3 – February 13. It was cleared to be adopted after that date,” said a Clark County spokesperson.

After the hold period expired, the dog was cleared for adoption and transferred to Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, which later placed him in a permanent home. The dog was ultimately adopted by one of the officers who responded to the call, according to rescue officials.

Why reclaim was legally possible

The case has prompted questions from viewers about how someone cited for animal abandonment could still have had the opportunity to retrieve the dog.

Animal advocates say the answer lies in how Nevada law treats pets. Under Nevada law, dogs and other companion animals are generally treated as personal property. That means ownership does not automatically transfer simply because an animal is impounded or because an owner is cited for abandonment.

Because Bryson was cited on misdemeanor charges and there was no immediate court-ordered forfeiture of the animal, county officials confirmed the dog remained legally eligible to be reclaimed during the standard holding period.

Advocates call for possible legal changes

The case has sparked renewed discussion among some animal advocates about whether Nevada law should be updated to limit reclaim rights in certain abandonment or neglect cases.

“We need to clean that language up just a little bit and send a strong message that yeah, we’re not playing around in Nevada anymore when it comes to animal cruelty and that’s what it is, plain and simple,” said John Waudby, founder of Nevada Animal Advocates.