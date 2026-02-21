LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "He's going to be very much loved."

Those were the words from the officer who welcomed the now-viral Golden doodle known as the newest member of his family.

We first brought you the story earlier this week when the dog was abandoned by his owner at an airline ticket counter at Harry Reid International Airport.

The dog, given the name "JetBlue," was placed into the care of Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, which was flooded with requests to adopt the pup once the story went public.

This comes after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted about the arrest of the dog's owner for animal abandonment. According to police, the woman didn't complete the paperwork needed to fly with her dog as an emotional support animal. After learning she wouldn't be able to bring the dog with her, she left it tied near the ticket counter, police said.

Video shared by LVMPD shows what happened at the Las Vegas airport:

Woman tried to board flight after leaving her dog at the ticket counter, LVMPD says

"While that part of his story is heartbreaking, what has followed has been nothing short of extraordinary," Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas stated in a recent social media post. "The outpouring of love from our community has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way."

Ultimately, one of the officers who responded to the airport the day the dog was abandoned was chosen as his new family.

Officer Skeeter Black and his family were there outside DawgsHouseLV Saturday morning to officially welcome JetBlue to his new forever home.

"We're just very excited to add him to our family," Black told the audience that had gathered for the event. "We're just very happy.... We're going to enjoy him. He's going to be very much loved and, yeah, we're just excited."

WATCH: Black and his family welcome JetBlue as the newest member

Dog left abandoned at Las Vegas airport adopted by officer who responded and family

Danielle Roth with Retriever Rescue also shared that JetBlue Airlines donated $6,000 upon learning of the story, which was then doubled by an anonymous donor.

"I'm hoping this face brought so much awareness to our community of dogs that need us," she said.