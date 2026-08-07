LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Health officials are continuing to track a multi-state cyclospora outbreak linked to recalled bagged lettuce products, with more than 10,000 cases confirmed nationwide and two deaths reported in Michigan.

WATCH | Cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged lettuce tops 10,000 cases; expert urges calm

Cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged lettuce tops 10,000 cases; expert urges calm

The outbreak is among several recent food safety concerns, including a salmonella outbreak connected to jalapeños served at some Chipotle locations.

Health Experts advise caution as multiple produce-borne outbreaks surge across the US Lori Jane Gliha

Dr. Christina Madison, founder and CEO of The Public Health Pharmacist, said healthy people should stay informed — but not overreact.

"For folks who are otherwise healthy and well, don't have medical issues or are not considered immunosuppressed, I would say it's something that you should be aware of, but not to panic about, and you shouldn't stop yourself from eating all types of fresh produce, especially because the outbreak is linked to specifically recalled iceberg lettuce," Madison said.

Local News SNHD reports additional cyclosporiasis case, launches dedicated webpage KTNV Staff

Madison said the biggest concern right now continues to be pre-washed and pre-shredded bagged lettuce products. She said people with weakened immune systems should be extra careful, while everyone else should stay aware of recalls and practice good food safety.

KTNV

For Nevadans facing the current excessive heat warning, it's also important to continue hydrating as a precaution. I spoke with a local emergency medical doctor earlier this August to learn more about the risks we face in the valley with the rise of cyclospora.

You can watch that discussion here.

Local doctor warns of dehydration risk amid excessive heat, cyclospora concerns

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