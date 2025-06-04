Customers can share their thoughts at public sessions as NV Energy asks for rate hike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you tired of your energy bill going up? Well, you'll have a chance to speak to NV Energy directly.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will have two consumer sessions on Wednesday, June 4, to hear public comment regarding NV Energy’s application to adjust electricity rates charged to its Southern Nevada customers.

This comes after Channel 13's Darcy Spears first exposed a scandal involving the company, which revealed that tens of thousands of residential customers had been overcharged millions of dollars over decades.

DARCY WHAT'S THE DEAL: NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

Opponents of the proposed change say that for families who are already struggling financially, a rate increase will force them to face tough decisions going forward.

WATCH | Locals concerned over possible NV Energy rate hike

Locals concerned over possible NV Energy rate hike

The consumer sessions are scheduled as follows:



Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Hearing Room A

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada

9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Clark County Commission Chambers

Clark County Government Center

500 South Grand Central Parkway

Las Vegas, Nevada 89106





NV Energy says that if the increase is approved, the average customer would see about a $20 increase to their bill each month, but it would not affect bills this summer.

NV Energy also says that customer bills will be lower at the end of this year than at the end of 2024 because of additional investments they're making in their infrastructure.

Those investments, Meghin Delaney with NV Energy says, are why they're seeking a rate increase now.

WATCH | NV Energy details plans for the future, but locals concerned with impending price hikes

NV Energy details plans for the future, locals concerned with impending price hikes

In the rate request, NV Energy is also proposing a low-income rate that would take away the basic service charge for customers who qualify. If approved, that program would begin in April of 2026.

If approved, the rate increase would go into effect Oct. 1, 2025.