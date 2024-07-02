NV Energy rates drop July 1, customers claim bills are still rising

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're seeing a spike in your energy bill, you're not the only one. Several locals tell Channel 13, despite NV Energy dropping rates this month, their bills are going sky high.

“It’s pretty much almost tripled, 2 ½ times at least, so it’s doing overtime," Las Vegas resident Adam Sanchez said.

Sanchez provided pictures of his energy bill to Channel 13. For energy used April 19 - May 17 he paid $105.12. Sanchez paid $241.53 for energy used May 18 - June 18 and he is expected to pay around $337 for energy used June 18 - July 18.

“I put the cooling system a little higher than it should be and you cut corners just like anyone else," Sanchez said.

Despite his efforts, Sanchez's bill is still going up, along with many others.

Several viewers messaged Channel 13 saying their bills doubled month over month this summer and July's bill is over $500 for some customers.

NV Energy says customers should see some relief soon though.

“Your July bill for an average customer will be about $50 cheaper than last summer," said NV Energy Media Relations Manager Meghin Delaney. "That’s because of natural gas prices declining and going down.”

According to NV Energy rate changes, the price for energy is down this month compared to the past three months.

It costs around 12 cents per KWHof energy July 1 - September 30 compared to 14 cents between April 1 - June 30 for a single family household in Southern Nevada.

That means if Sanchez uses the same amount of energy with these new prices, a $337 bill in June would cost around $283 for the full month of new rates in July for the same energy use.

There's an even bigger difference compared to last year.

In July of 2023, a kilowatt per hour cost around 16 cents, so that same bill with the same energy use would be around $377 last July compared to about $283 this July. That's nearly a $100 difference.

“It should be a little bit more of a relief for customers this Summer compared to last Summer," Delaney said.

Sanchez says he isn't sold on the change yet.

“Okay they’re trying something, however in the overall scheme of your bill is it helping? Probably not," Sanchez said.

The current NV Energy rates will be active July 1 - September 30.