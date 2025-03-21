NV Energy details plans for the future, but locals concerned with impending price hikes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy provided a look into the future on how they're planning on keeping up with the high energy demands in our valley. Some locals tell me they're not sold on those plans.

“I’m asking you to make better choices and choose Nevadans health first," said Chauntille Roberts of VoteSolar.

“No one should have to choose between paying for basic needs and keeping their power on," said Las Vegas local Ann Gonzalez.

NV Energy hosted a meeting on Thursday for you, the consumer, to discuss future plans and allow people to voice their concerns.

This is a consumer session, which the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada hosts several times per year regarding several utilities.

The biggest topics locals focused on during the meeting were price and a focus on clean energy.

“I would prefer we use renewable sources," said Las Vegas resident Alex Simpson.

“There’s a lot of folks who live in Nevada who can’t afford their utilities," Roberts said.

NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney says they already have the future mapped out through 2028. This is from an already approved 2024 Integrated Resource Plan. This includes more renewable energy use.

“We actually had 1,000 megawatts of new solar and 1,000 megawatts of new battery approved," Delaney said. “At the same time, we did have a much smaller portion of natural gas peaking units.”

Delaney and other NV Energy representatives say these improvements are necessary

Local Jackie Spicer with the Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition says we should only use renewable energy.

“It does feel like NV Energy is likely prioritizing taking the easy route. We know that renewable energy has come a long way," Spicer said.

Delaney says it's not there yet, though.

“Batteries are getting better at long-term storage, but they’re not fully there yet. So having those natural gas peaking units which are able to turn on and off quickly, helps make sure when customers need energy, they have it available," Delaney said.

We visited the battery storage facility last spring and spoke to NV Energy officials.

NV Energy is currently working on its plan for 2029 and on. They will come up with a plan and a backup one to submit to the Public Utilities Commission for approval.

The cost of this new storage will impact us locals.

“Which in turn would end up in a customer’s rates later down the road," Delaney said.

Delaney tells me they do utilize grants and other payment options and plans to try and alleviate increased costs to locals.

An up to 9% rate hikeis expected to be approved and go into effect later this year.

According to NV Energy, a person who uses the average amount of energy now would pay approximately $11 per monthextra after the rate hike.

There are still several meetings needed before it is passed. It could be negotiated down, but 9% is the maximum the hike can be with this request. PUCN and NV Energy both say the process could take more than 200 days to approve, so it is expected to take effect later this year.

NV Energy says as long as you use the same energy this year as you did last year, you should pay less in 2025, even with the rate hike.

This is being implemented to cover the new improvements that have just been built, so new future hikes will have to be implemented to cover the future improvements.

Locals tell me they're not ready for higher prices.

“Would hate to have my rates increase because every penny counts," Simpson said.

NV Energy will continue to develop its plans for the future, so we will continue to follow all the new developments and share how these changes could impact you.