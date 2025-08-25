CSN starts new school year with new programs and new president

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students are heading back to the classroom at College of Southern Nevada Monday for the 2025-2026 school year.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to the new president and other members of staff to hear their excitement.

New president Dr. Stacy Klippenstein says enrollment is up this year, and they're excited about the new programs available for students.

"I'm excited about all of our students being able to show up and get into the academic programs that they want," Klippenstein said. "I can't wait to see them walk across the stage at commencement!"

The new school year kicks off just two months after Nevada lawmakers approved $300,000 for the long-awaited CSN campus in the northwest valley.