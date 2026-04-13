LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash near downtown Las Vegas late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:11 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street south of E. Oakey Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Here's a look at the scene as police responded:

Wheelchair user dead after late-night crash near downtown Las Vegas, driver arrested

A man in a wheelchair was crossing the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway, from east to west, just south of Oakey, outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

At the same time, a 2013 Kia Optima was heading north on Boulder Highway, and a crash happened when the wheelchair user entered the Kia's path.

The left front of the Kia hit the wheelchair user, projecting him into a dirt center median.

The driver of the Kia brought his vehicle to an immediate stop and called 9-1-1.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia displayed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

It marks the 39th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2026.