Undercover Northern Arizona drug bust nets 15 arrests, seizes meth and illegal firearms

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KTNV) — A major undercover operation in Northern Arizona has resulted in 15 arrests and the seizure of substantial amounts of narcotics and illegal firearms.

Mohave County authorities said they seized approximately 32.5 pounds of methamphetamine, one gram of powder fentanyl, 26 40mm grenades, and 28 firearms from convicted felons (three of which were fully automatic) during the 9-month investigation. Authorities also seized a ghost gun and four stolen firearms.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Mohave Typewriter," specifically targeted suspects involved in the illegal drug and firearm trade in Mohave County.

Authorities made the following arrests:



David Alan Baker, 51 of Golden Valley, AZ

David James Daniels, 58 of Golden Valley, AZ

Joan Louise Lapointe, 63 of Kingman, AZ

Mathew Montijo, 50 of Kingman, AZ

Richard Damon Eldridge, 44 of Chloride, AZ

Richard Ryan Hanson, 53 of Golden Valley, AZ

Rosemary Ann Gomez, 39 of Chloride, AZ

Shayleigh Joanne Wolsey, 34 of Kingman, AZ

Michelle Diane Dahl, 57 of Kingman, AZ

Hugo Dominguez-Rodriguez, 39 of Calexico, CA

Jordan Andrew Purdy, 34 of Golden Valley, AZ

Tyler Ian Troy Stidham, 22 of Golden Valley, AZ

Scott Alle Bell, 62 of Golden Valley, AZ

Christopher Michael Donnelson, 29 of Golden Valley, AZ

Tanya Marie Bales, 37 of Golden Valley, AZ

This operation was a joint effort between the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).

The Bullhead City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff's Office and the Flagstaff Police Department METRO taskforce also provided assistance.

Authorities said the operation is still ongoing and could lead to more charges and arrests.

