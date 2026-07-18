Two teens arrested in connection to man found fatally shot near Hollywood Regional Park

UPDATE | Friday, July 24 7:30 a.m.

We've learned a second suspect has been arrested in connection to this incident.

Kassandra Orozco, 16, was arrested on charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

Channel 13 confirmed with the District Attorney's Office that she is being tried as an adult in this case.

UPDATE | Thursday, July 23 7:20 a.m.

We've learned that a suspect has been arrested in connection to this case.

According to the LVMPD booking log, 19-year-old Jayden Torres has been arrested on charges of open murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

UPDATE | 11:45 a.m.

We're learning new details from Metro about a fatal shooting that happened in the 1500 block of South Hollywood Boulevard.

WATCH | What we know so far

LVMPD investigates fatal shooting near Hollywood Regional Park

At a media briefing this morning, LVMPD's Lieutenant Monique Rodriguez told us that a call for service came in around 5:18 a.m. reporting a man found unresponsive on the ground.

WATCH | Channel 13 attended LVMPD's media briefing about the incident

LVMPD investigates fatal shooting near Hollywood Regional Park

Officers responded and found a Hispanic male in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to LVMPD, people in the area had already found the man and were performing CPR on him before officials provided medical aid. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"We don't think it was a random act of violence," Lieutenant Rodriguez shared.

KTNV

Metro believes that because the park is a known hangout spot, the victim may have been meeting up with people in the area before the shooting occurred.

No witnesses have been identified at present, but detectives are still on scene canvassing the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Unit. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada.

ORIGINAL STORY

On Saturday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared that a fatal shooting near Hollywood Regional Park was under investigation.

According to LVMPD, it happened in the 1500 block of South Hollywood Boulevard.

Though details are limited at this time, Channel 13 will be attending a media briefing held by police later this morning.

We will provide updates as they become available to us. This is a developing story.