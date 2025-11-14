Three arrested in connection to Mesquite shooting and home invasion case

MESQUITE (KTNV) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting and home invasion case in Mesquite earlier this month, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

In a news release to Channel 13, the Mesquite Police Department identified 19-year-old Jerimiah John McCombs as a suspect. Two other male suspects were also arrested and charged, but they were not identified because they are minors.

McCombs is charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, obstruction and conspiracy to discharge a firearm. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Mesquite police said they responded to reports of gunfire near the 200 block of Riverside Road around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Responding officers said they heard gunshots from nearby apartments and immediately began searching for the suspects and possible victims. Officers found shell casings and bullet impacts during their search, including one that struck window at a residence.

No one was injured.

Police said they found a parked vehicle with the rear window shot. They said it appears this vehicle was targeted.

Witnesses described two males dressed in dark clothes near the Summer Wind Apartments, prompting police to investigate. They found three individuals with matching descriptions walking on Riverside Road. Police said all three fled on foot when they attempted contact.

A chase ensued but all three were eventually caught. Police said McCombs was in possession of ammunition and had an active arrest warrant.

Police later found a handgun which was thrown during the pursuit.