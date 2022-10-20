Teens accused of Las Vegas father's murder appear in court for sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two teenagers accused of killing a Las Vegas man in April 2021 are set to appear in court on Thursday for sentencing.

Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were arrested in Utah on April 9, after the body of Halseth's father was found in a fire.

An investigation revealed that the two suspects stabbed Daniel Halseth 70 times, put his body into a sleeping bag and tried to dismember the body with a chainsaw and circular saw before setting it on fire.

The body was discovered in the garage of his home near Durango and Alta drives shortly after.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section said the father had recently told his daughter that he “did not want her to date Guerrero.”

A video also circulated of both teens joking about the murder, in which Guerrero can be heard saying, “Welcome back to our YouTube channel, three days after murdering somebody.”

Both teens are being held without bail and are currently facing charges of open murder.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.