Teenagers arrested for killing Las Vegas man back in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two teenagers accused of killing a Las Vegas man are back in the Las Vegas valley.

18-year-old Aaron Guerrero and 16-year-old Sierra Halseth were arrested in Utah after the body of Halseth’s father was found in a fire on April 9.

The teenagers are accused of attempting to dismember the body of Daniel Halseth and then setting it on fire before fleeing the scene.

They are both facing a charge of open murder.

It appears there was an arrest warrant hearing for the pair in Las Vegas Justice Court although only one of the defendants appeared in court.

They are both being held on no bail and their next hearing has been scheduled for Apri 28.

According to Las Vegas police, Daniel Halseth may have told his daughter before his death that she was not allowed to date Guerrero.

