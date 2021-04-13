18-year-old and 16-year-old arrested for murder after body found in fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested for the death of 45-year-old Daniel Halseth on April 9 in the 8400 block of Dunphy Court.

Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department found a burned body after they responded to a fire around 2:15 p.m.

Evidence located at the scene indicated that the fire was not accidental.

During the investigation, detectives identified 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero and a 16-year-old female as suspects. They were arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will be extradited to face charges of open murder.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.