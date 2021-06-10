VIDEO: Teen couple from Las Vegas joke about murder after father's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A newly-released video shows 16-year-old Sierra Halseth and 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero joking about murder.

WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers

Halseth and Guerrero are facing charges related to the death of 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father.

The teenage couple allegedly stabbed Halseth to death, put his body into a sleeping bag, and then set his body on fire.

Halseth’s body was discovered in the garage of his home near Durango and Alta drives on April 9.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas police say fire started to try to cover up a murder

The teenage couple was arrested several days later in Salt Lake City, Utah, after they bought a train ticket.

On the video, Guerrero can be heard saying, “Welcome back to our YouTube channel, three days after murdering somebody.”

Sierra Halseth responds, “Whoa! Don’t put that on camera.”

The couple, who appear to be lying down, then talk about having sex and Guerrero describes the sex as payment and says “it was worth it."

According to the grand jury indictment, which was also released this week, investigators discovered surveillance video of both Guerrero and Halseth buying items at WinCo and Home Depot that appear to have been used in the murder.

The grand jury indictment also details the text messages between Daniel Halseth’s mother and her granddaughter and messages between Halseth’s ex-wife and Sierra.

Additionally, the grand jury indictment reveals information about money taken from Halseth’s bank accounts before his death was discovered.

Daniel Halseth had recently told his daughter that she could no longer date Guerrero.

Guerroro is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court date is June 14.

It is unknown where Halseth is being held.

