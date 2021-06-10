Family therapist speaks on behavior of teen couple accused of murder in video

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re digging deeper into a video that shows two teenagers accused of killing a father discussing and joking about killing someone. 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero and 16-year-old Sierra Halseth are facing a slew of charges in this murder case.

“Welcome to back our YouTube channel. After Day 3…after murdering somebody. Whoa….”

That’s Guerrero and Halseth discussing murdering somebody in a video while on the run.

The two are accused of killing Halseth’s father, Daniel Halseth in April. They were arrested in Utah a few days later. Court documents show this video was taken on the girl’s phone. Jacent Wamala, a licensed family therapist noticed something right off the bat.

“There was a lot that showed dynamics in the relationship and a little bit of power relationally,” she said.

Guerrero is seen in the video tapping Halseth on the cheek and then wrapping his arm around her throat talking about sex, saying “it was worth it”. Wamala says he’s not surprised to see the couple be so open in the video saying teens, in general, grew up with technology and social media as integral experiences in their lives.

“They just do what they know how to do without the separation of the consequences and repercussions of those actions,” Wamala said.

Wamala says while she can’t comment in this specific case, she says a teen’s exposure to various influences can affect behavior.

“What are they watching. What are they learning and what are they not learning? What are they not learning in school? What are they not learning in society?” she said.

She says there are some common threads as to what may lead a teen to commit crimes.

“If potentially there has been any history of trauma. Has there been any history of inconsistencies? Changes in the home? Losses? Just compounding factors that build-up to create a perfect storm,” she said.

Wamala says parents should be aware of what their teens are doing, and make sure they have a support system in place to keep them on the right track.

“Parents and families and communities can begin to wrap around each other and have honest conversations about what going on. I think it can reduce a lot of high-risk behavior or criminal activity,” she said.

Guerrero could face the death penalty in this case. Halseth isn’t eligible due to her age.