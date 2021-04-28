Teens arrested for killing Las Vegas man scheduled for court
Wednesday, 2 teens accused of killing a man and dismembering him are due in court. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were arrested in Utah after the body of Halseth's father was found in a fire on April 9.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, two teengers accused of killing a Las Vegas man are due in court.
Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were arrested in Utah after the body of Halseth's father was found in a fire on April 9.
The teenagers are accused of attempting to dismember the body of Daniel Halseth and then setting it on fire before fleeing the scene.
