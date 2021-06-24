Autopsy shows Las Vegas father was stabbed 70 times

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas father who authorities say was killed at the hands of his teenage daughter and her boyfriend was stabbed more than 70 times, according to an autopsy report.

The Clark County coroner’s office autopsy, which was made available this week, details numerous wounds inflicted on the body of Daniel Halseth.

The body of 45-year-old Halseth was found on April 9 in his garage.

The autopsy documents 70 “sharp force injuries” on him. Most of them were on his head, neck and torso.

His entire body had also been burned.

16-year-old Sierra Halseth and 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero are expected in court Friday.

Attorneys for both weren't immediately available for comment.