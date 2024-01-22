Teen sentenced for role in fatal 2022 shooting on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teen is facing life in prison due to his role in a fatal shooting at the Fremont Street Experience.

The incident happened in June 2022 on Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard. Police said a fight broke out between several people near Binion's, which led to a teenager pulling out a handgun and shooting.

Two people were shot and one of them, later identified as 23-year-old Raymond Renova, died. According to investigators, Renova attempted to intervene in the fight after he "sensed his cousin was in imminent peril".

Police identified two suspects as Ruben Robles and Fabian Carmona. Investigators said Robles pulled the trigger and Carmona threw the first punch that started the fight. Robles was 16 at the time and was taken into custody one day before his birthday.

Court records state the now-18-year-old reached a plea deal with prosecutors. In November, he agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and assault charges. Records also state that on Thursday, Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Robles to 15 years to life in prison.

As for Carmona, court records show he pleaded guilty to two battery charges. In April, court records show that he was sentenced to between 48 months and 150 months in jail, with credit for time served.