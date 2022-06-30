LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year-old was arrested following a deadly shooting at the Fremont Street Experience.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the minor was taken into custody one day before his birthday.

13 Action News has elected not to share his name or his photo, as he had not been formally charged as of this report.

An arrest report alleges the teen and the group he was with "initiated the deadly encounter" on June 19. Two people were shot, including a man police described as "an innocent bystander."

WATCH: Livestream shows fight that led to gunshots at Fremont Street

A 23-year-old man since identified as Raymond Renova was shot during the brawl and transported to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The second victim, according to the report, was standing with his wife and a group of friends approximately 50 feet behind Renova when the shots were fired. He was hit by gunfire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Renova attempted to intervene in the fight after he "likely sensed his cousin was in imminent peril based on the violence and the number of suspects," the report states.

"Renova was attacked by members of [the suspect's] group before [the suspect] produced a concealed firearm and shot and killed him," investigators wrote.

While details on the minor are limited, police say this is not his first time in court.

The 16-year-old was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.