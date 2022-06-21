Watch
Clark County coroner identifies victim in Fremont Street Experience shooting

The victim from the Fremont Street experience shooting early morning on Sunday has been identified by Clark County coroner as 23-year-old Raymond Renova.
Posted at 8:29 PM, Jun 20, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner has identified the victim of the shooting that happened on Fremont Street Experience early Sunday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as 23-year-old Raymond Renova.

PREVIOUS: LVMPD investigating homicide at Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas

So far, no arrests have been made according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Video shows a fight broke out between several people including Renova. Someone in the group pulled out a gun and began firing. The shots hit Renova and an innocent bystander.

One business owner in the area who did not want to be identified said that crime in the area is a growing concern, forcing him to close before sunset for the safety of employees.

